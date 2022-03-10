By Optimus Technologies | March 10, 2022

The City of Madison, Wisconsin will soon be seeing emissions reductions after converting 17 of their fleet vehicles to operate on 100 percent biodiesel, thanks to their partnership with Optimus Technologies and Renewable Energy Group.

Biodiesel is a cleaner alternative to petroleum diesel that is a sustainable solution for fleets. Over the lifecycle of the fuel, biodiesel can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 86 percent when compared with petroleum diesel. Utilizing Optimus Technologies proprietary Vector System, a simple vehicle add-on that works in conjunction with the conventional diesel components, fleets can operate on B100 year-round.

“Optimus’ Vector System is in use in cities across the U.S. like Washington, D.C. and the City of Chicago where we’re eliminating carbon emissions from critical public services such as refuse collection and snow removal,” said Colin Huwyler, CEO of Optimus Technologies. “These applications require severe-duty trucks with the ability to perform in the harshest conditions without compromising reliability or performance. While others sit idly by and wait for electrification solutions that are decades away, we’re incredibly excited to add the City of Madison to the growing list of leading cities that have made the decision to deploy 100 percent biodiesel to accelerate their decarbonization objectives.”

The City of Madison has set the ambitious goal of reaching 100 percent renewable energy and zero net carbon emissions for all City operations by 2030. The City of Madison is the first city in America, and currently the only city, that has achieved LEED GOLD status for environmental sustainability with their fleet garage. The City has also already launched an integrated energy management approach to reduce their emissions, which includes use of biodiesel, propane, solar, RNG and electric vehicle technology. While all are proving to be viable solutions, B100 technology is a 100 percent renewable solution that is available now, and doesn’t require purchasing costly new vehicles.

“The City of Madison looks forward to turbocharging our carbon emission reductions in 2022 with the B100 pilot, drawing on support from REG, Optimus Technologies, Clean Fuels Alliance America and the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board,” said Mahanth Joishy, superintendent, City of Madison Fleet. “The icing on this cake is that all renewable source materials of the biodiesel we purchase are from Wisconsin, and all of it is processed by REG right here in our own Dane County. We are buying a perfect blend of economy plus environment to power the state capital for years to come.”

The 17 City of Madison vehicles were installed with the Vector System at the end of February, and will begin operating on B100 in the coming weeks. The vehicles that were converted include three dump trucks, 12 garbage trucks, one 644kh loader and one wood grinder.

“We are seeing a greater number of municipalities and fleets across the nation searching for solutions that can help them to meet their targeted sustainability goals,” said Jon Scharingson, Executive Director, Strategic Initiatives at REG. “The B100 system that Optimus has to offer, in conjunction with REG biodiesel, is a perfect combination for fleets who are looking to make a change today.”

More info at https://www.optimustec.com/madison