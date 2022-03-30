By Renewable Energy Group Inc. | March 30, 2022

Renewable Energy Group Inc., a leading biobased diesel producer in North America, announced today the introduction of a line of branded fuel solutions, EnDura Fuels. This branded product launch supports Renewable Energy Group’s ongoing efforts to help the transport industry meet its sustainability and business growth objectives, while strengthening the Company’s position in the marketplace.

The EnDura Fuels line consists of five biobased diesel fuels including Renewable Energy Group’s newest product, PuriD, a next-generation biodiesel. PuriD exceeds industry quality standards and enables customers to blend PuriD into renewable diesel at virtually any level and utilize higher biodiesel blends with petroleum diesel year-round.

These solutions are helping the trucking, rail, marine, aviation and other industries meet their sustainability targets through cleaner burning, lower emission fuels. With advances in policy and increasing consumer awareness and demand for carbon reduction, fuels like biodiesel, renewable diesel and other renewable fuels are an important element of business strategy for every fuel-dependent entity. A recent study1 revealed that 91 percent of fleet leaders feel significant pressure to set and meet aggressive sustainability goals.

“At REG, we’re helping to redefine what’s possible with the cleaner fuel solutions that we are unveiling, which allow us to immediately serve our customers and the world as the clean energy transition partner of choice,” said Cynthia (CJ) Warner, President and CEO of Renewable Energy Group. “Biobased diesel can play an essential role in helping the entire transport industry reduce carbon emissions, and our customers are already seeing great success with our line of fuels, including our latest fuel innovation, PuriD, and our flagship product Ultra Clean BlenD.”

The transportation industry is responsible for 29 percent of all U.S. carbon emissions, with trucking the largest contributor. Biodiesel and renewable diesel generate the greatest reduction in fossil carbon emissions, up to 100 percent, when compared with other alternatives in the transportation sector.

EnDura Fuels Product Line:

REG introduced the following high quality, cleaner fuel brands to the market:

InfiniD High-quality biodiesel for use in most diesel applications PuriD Next-generation biodiesel for use in higher biodiesel blending year-round in most markets and for blending with renewable diesel VelociD Clean-burning, renewable diesel that can be blended at almost any level Ultra Clean BlenD 100% renewable fuel made from a blend of VelociD and PuriD BeyonD Low fossil carbon Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

As part of the REG EnDura Fuels branded product launch, REG hosted partners and clients, including Manchester United, J.B. Hunt, Canadian National Railway Company (CN) and Booster for discussions about the state of the renewable fuels industry today, focusing on the vital role biobased diesel can play in helping the energy and transportation industries transition to clean-energy solutions.

“Improving the environmental sustainability of our operations is a key area of focus for our business,” said Craig Harper, Chief Sustainability Officer and Executive Vice President for J.B. Hunt. “Alternative fuels, such as the new EnDura Fuels branded product line from REG, play a pivotal role in helping our organization and industry reduce our carbon footprint. Today, more than 50 percentof all fuel purchased by J.B. Hunt is a bioblended diesel product.”

To learn more about Renewable Energy Group’s newest branded product line, visit www.regi.com.