By BDI-BioEnergy International | April 15, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

BDI-BioEnergy International has opened a next-generation biodiesel production plant in Bakersfield, California. The key innovation: the patented RepCAT technology with a recyclable catalyst. BDI-BioEnergy International is a specialist in technology development and plant construction for biodiesel from Styria, Austria.

Following successful projects in Vienna, Hong Kong and London, BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH has now brought its new RepCAT technology to the USA. In partnership with Crimson Renewable Energy Holdings LLC – the largest low-carbon biodiesel producer in the Western United States, including California – BDI has built a new biodiesel plant in Bakersfield featuring the RepCAT technology. The plant will mainly operate with waste oils and fats collected in the local region, especially from central and southern California metro areas. The feedstock comes from restaurants, industrial kitchens and food processors, and rendering facilities.

Developed in Styria, used all over the world: BDI RepCAT technology

To ensure that the biodiesel plant meets the highest standards, BDI-BioEnergy International implemented the latest technology – including the RepCAT process, which was developed and patented by BDI itself. RepCAT stands for “REPeatable CATalyst”.

Innovative technologies cut the environmental burden

In the USA, California has led the nation in climate change policy and strongly advocates CO 2 neutrality – not least because of the untiring efforts of former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now BDI has helped advance this transition with trailblazing technology for recycling waste. “As a builder of special processing plants, it’s our mission to use our innovative technologies for a better environment. We are not just developing processes for safe utilization of waste oils and fats, we are helping the world get closer to the climate targets,” says Markus Dielacher, CEO of BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH.

Maximizing feedstock flexibility with a retrofit programe

BDI’s RepCAT technology makes biodiesel production more efficient and more sustainable. Compared to conventional processes, it is exceptionally flexible in terms of the kinds of feedstocks the process can accept. This makes production more economical, because a great variety of lowest-value waste can be fully exploited.

“With this newest generation of biodiesel plant, we can respond to any changes in raw material availability and achieve the maximum possible flexibility,” said Harry Simpson, Crimson’s CEO. “BDI has been a terrific partner and its RepCAT technology is on track to produce a bit over 13-million new gallons for us per year, removing an additional 135,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.”

This wasn’t the first project BDI did in partnership with Crimson Renewable Energy: it is a sequel to a retrofit project completed in 2016 at the first Crimson biodiesel plant. BDI supplied the technology, the key equipment and the necessary engineering services. With the second plant, Crimson’s total annual production capacity in Bakersfield is now more than 37 million gallons.

To be continued

Currently, BDI is working at full speed on further biodiesel plants using the innovative RepCAT technology for environmentally friendly disposal and upcycling of waste fats to produce high-quality biodiesel. Hermann Stockinger, CSO at BDI: "Our RepCAT technology is already being used successfully in the largest biodiesel plant in Hungary and will soon also be used in Belgium to produce sustainable fuel. The highly efficient use of local resources is an important argument for technology from Styria in this context."