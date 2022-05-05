ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 29,252 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and higher in March, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on May 4. Biodiesel imports for the month reached 105,175.1 metric tons.

The 29,252 metric tons of biodiesel exported in March was up when compared to the 15,689 metric tons exported the previous month, but down when compared to the 37,605.6 metric tons exported in March 2021.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately nine countries in March. Canada was the top destination at 20,691.1 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 8,162.5 metric tons and Germany at 330.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was $46.86 million in March, up from both $17.68 million in February and $30.69 million in March 2021.

Total biodiesel exports for the first quarter of 2022 reached 71,324.6 metric tons at a value of $108.15 million, compared to 76,253.1 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $63.52 million.

The U.S. imported 105,175.1 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in March, up from both 17,992 metric tons in February and 47,641.1 metric tons in March 2021.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately eight countries in March. Germany was the largest supplier of biodiesel to the U.S. during the month at 40,890.3 metric tons, followed by Spain at 28,543.1 metric tons and Canada at 24,633.3 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $162.63 million in March, up from $29.92 million the previous month and $54.81 million in March 2021.

Total biodiesel imports for the first quarter of 2022 reached 183,878.9 metric tons at a value of $275.23 million, compared to 115,422.7 metric tons imported during the same period of last year at a value of $127.59 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.