By Clean Fuels Alliance America | June 06, 2022

In February, Clean Fuels Alliance America sponsored the 2022 Energy Independence Summit, which drew thousands of attendees, including Sens. Debbie Stabenow and John Boozman, chairwoman and ranking Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee, respectively.



The annual conference, hosted by Transportation Energy Partners, brings together the nearly 90 Clean Cities coalitions from across the country to discuss transportation issues and opportunities.



David Cobb, Clean Fuels director of federal affairs, educated the conference participants about the status of the Renewable Fuel Standard rules and the biodiesel tax incentive, which is set to expire at the end of this year. “The biodiesel and renewable diesel market grew to 3.2 billion gallons in 2021—the highest level ever,” Cobb noted. “Our industry needs EPA to set higher volumes and timely rules for 2022 and beyond to support that growth.”



Clean Fuels’ sponsorship allowed Floyd Vergara, director of state governmental affairs, to present progress on a study of the health benefits communities can achieve by using biodiesel to replace diesel fuel.



March 24 was National Ag Day. In recognition, Clean Fuels partnered with member company Optimus Technologies and two D.C. fleets—the District of Columbia Department of Public Works and the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority—to showcase trucks that run on low-carbon 100% biodiesel in the nation’s capital. “The District of Columbia continues to be celebrated as a leader in the use of alternative fuel vehicles,” said Department of Public Works Interim Director Mike Carter, whose agency displayed one of their brand new B100 packers. “Altogether, the District’s government fleet consists of more than 700 biodiesel and alternative fuel vehicles.”



Clean Fuels appreciates the support of the Kansas Soybean Commission, Nebraska Soybean Board and North Dakota Soybean Council for helping sponsor these events.