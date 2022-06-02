By Renewable Energy Group Inc. | June 02, 2022

Renewable Energy Group Inc., a leading biobased diesel producer in North America, announced that its stockholders voted to adopt the previously announced definitive agreement in which REG will be acquired by Chevron Corp., one of the world’s leading energy companies. At the May 17 annual meeting, REG stockholders adopted the merger agreement with more than 80 percent of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote voting in favor of the merger. REG expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the final voting results.

“We are pleased with the outcome of today’s shareholder vote, which is a key step to closing the transaction. After the transaction is complete, we believe the organization will continue delivering the sustainable fuels that our customers and the world need,” said CJ Warner, REG CEO & president.

The merger is expected to close mid-year 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.