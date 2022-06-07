ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 70,214.1 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater during April, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on June 7. Biodiesel imports reached 73,588.5 metric tons in April.

The 70,214.1 metric tons of biodiesel exported in April was up when compared to both the 29,525 metric tons exported in March and the 69,488.5 metric tons exported in April 2021.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately nine countries in April. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 57,568.8 metric tons, followed by Peru at 6,749.6 metric tons and the Netherlands at 5,250 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $128.52 million in April, up rom both $46.86 million the previous month and $74.53 million in April of last year.

Total biodiesel exports for the first four months of 2022 reached 141,538.8 metric tons at a value of $236.67 million, compared to 145,741.6 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $138.05 million.

The U.S. imported 73,588.5 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in April, down from 105,175.1 metric tons in March, but up from 68,972.6 metric tons in April 2021.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately 10 countries in April. Germany was the top supplier of biodiesel imports in April at 31,253.6 metric tons, followed by Canada at 26,579.9 metric tons and Spain at 10,176 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports was at $117.42 million in April, down from $162.63 million in March, but up from $81.9 million in April 2021.

Total biodiesel imports for the first four months of 2022 reached 257,467.4 metric tons at a value of $392.65 million, compared to 184,395.3 metric tons imported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $209.5 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.