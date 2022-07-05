By Downey Ridge Environmental Co. | July 05, 2022

Downey Ridge Environmental Co., developer of Greasezilla, announces that the brown grease advanced biofuel offtake produced by Greasezilla systems is now a qualified feedstock for RIN credits under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). This long-awaited ruling adds further value to Greasezilla's advanced biofuel (ABF) offtake as a mainstream, sustainable energy resource. The announcement is spiking demand for Greasezilla ABF and accelerating Greasezilla's expansion across the country.



The EPA recently finalized changes to the RFS framework that extend program access and increase compliance flexibility for biofuel producers. As part of the update, the EPA added advanced biofuels generated from waste to the list of approved biogenic waste (oils/fats/greases) feedstocks, which includes Greasezilla ABF. Now a RIN-qualified feedstock, Greasezilla ABF offers biodiesel, renewable diesel, aviation fuel and heating oil producers an additional lower-cost, low carbon intensity (CI) feedstock that generates government compliance credits and lowers production costs.



The much-anticipated development has heightened interest in Greasezilla ABF, increasing the call for more Greasezilla sites across the country from waste processors and fuel companies alike. Greasezilla systems are currently operating in nearly every region of the country and new sites in Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, California, Maryland and New Jersey are scheduled to come online before the end of 2022. The company is uniquely positioned to lead the processing of fats, oils and grease (FOG) into high-quality, low-moisture (<1 percent) advanced biofuel feedstock.



"We're pleased with the EPA's decision, qualifying Greasezilla's ABF for RIN currency in favor of our customers," said Brian Levine, EVP of Downey Ridge Environmental Company. "The ruling puts Greasezilla's biofuel on a level footing with other biogenic wastes, such as UCO, and allows us to more fully contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, support domestic production of renewable fuels and help the U.S. meet both its zero waste and net zero emission goals."



For more information about Greasezilla, visit www.greasezilla.com.