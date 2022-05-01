By DHL Global Forwarding | July 14, 2022

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has signed an agreement with Hapag-Lloyd, a leading worldwide liner shipping company, for the use of advanced biofuels. As an initial step, Hapag-Lloyd will ship 18,000 TEU of DHL’s volume using advanced biofuels, which is equivalent to a reduction of 14,000 tons of Well-to-Wake CO 2 -emisisons. The two companies share the vision of decarbonizing container shipping and logistics. With their project, they demonstrate the scalability of sustainable transport solutions and the relevance of sustainable fuels in today's market. As pioneers, both DHL and Hapag-Lloyd are pledging for a uniform industry standard, following the insetting approach.

“The decarbonization of heavy transport is an important challenge that the entire industry needs to rethink. That is why we are very proud to have found a partner in Hapag-Lloyd that shares the same ambitions for a climate-neutral world as anchored in the Paris Agreement. Together we want to pave the way for Book & Claim and insetting mechanisms to make it easier for shippers to use sustainable fuels,” says Dominique von Orelli, global head of ocean freight at DHL Global Forwarding.

Advanced biofuels are based on raw biological materials, such as used cooking oil and other waste products. This material is used to manufacture a fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), which is then mixed with varying proportions of low sulphur fuel oil. Compared to standard fuels, this pure biofuel product lowers greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80 percent.

“We are very happy to have signed this contract on using a considerable amount of advanced biofuel with DHL, as we both share the values and ambition to protect our environment and move towards a greener future. Biofuel will play a significant role in the upcoming years on our path to becoming net-zero carbon by 2045. This project will bring us a step closer to offering our customers biofuel-powered transportation as a commercial product and thereby to supporting them in their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint,” says Danny Smolders, Managing Director Global Sales at Hapag-Lloyd.

In line with DHL's and Hapag-Lloyd’s sustainability strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and 2045 respectively, both companies are committed to providing sustainable logistic solutions and access to sustainable fuels that will support decarbonizing the industry.

Hapag-Lloyd has been testing advanced biofuels since 2020 and offers a carbon reduced transport solution utilizing biofuel blends instead of traditional fossil marine fuel oil (MFO). The resulting reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions can be offered as a “Green Product” on a Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) basis and thereby transferred to customers in order to help reduce their Scope 3 emissions.