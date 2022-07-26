By Clean Fuels Alliance America | July 26, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Clean Fuels Alliance America announced on July 25 that it has released for immediate review and execution the newest version of their Bioheat Fuel Trademark License Agreement. This new agreement has been reviewed and developed cooperatively between both Clean Fuels and National Oilheat Research Alliance. The new agreement references Clean Fuels new name as well a subtle revision that helps improve the document for both parties.



To simplify the registration process, a website has been developed where current and new registrants may go to access the agreement for review and execution with Clean Fuels staff. After execution of a completed agreement, registrants will be sent the completed and ready for use digital logo files which include four versions: Bioheat fuel, Bioheat Plus fuel, Bioheat Super Plus fuel and finally Bioheat fuel, “The Evolution of Oilheat.”



“We are excited to roll out this agreement for new and existing licensees that will ensure the proper promotion of Bioheat® fuel,” said Brad Shimmens, director of operations and membership for Clean Fuels. “We appreciate consumers and fuel marketers for their commitment to the only liquid heating fuel that can lower carbon emissions, both improving the environment and human health.”



All questions specific to the proper use of the trademarks can be addressed by contacting Brad Shimmens at Clean Fuels or by phone 800-841-5849.



Bioheat fuel is a blend of biodiesel and ultra-low sulfur heating fuel. A more eco-friendly alternative to both traditional heating fuel and natural gas, Bioheat® fuel can be used in existing home heating fuel systems. Bioheat fuel is available right now and is currently offered in three tiers based on how much biodiesel is in the fuel: