The U.S. EPA on Aug. 1 opened a 15-day comment period on two additional peer review candidates that are under consideration to serve on an external expert panel to peer review the EPA’s third triennial report to Congress on biofuels and the environment. The agency on May 9 opened a 15-day comment period on a pool of 20 candidates.

A notice published by the EPA explains that after considering public comments and the balance and collective expertise of the reviewers, the agency asked ERG, the independent contractor organizing the peer review, to identify additional candidates to strengthen expertise gaps and allow a more balanced panel.

According to the EPA, the agency is seeking public comments on additional peer review candidates in order to strengthen underrepresented areas of expertise, specifically economics, water quality, and ecology disciplines. Members of the public may also comment on the initial 20 candidates if they have not yet done so.

The new candidates under consideration are Cornell University’s Harry de Gorter and Michigan State University’s Doug A Landis. A full copy of the notice and information on how to submit comments is available on the Federal Register website.