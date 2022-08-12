ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. soybean production for 2022 is expected to reach 4.53 billion bushels, up 2 percent when compared to 2021, according to the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service’s latest Crop Production report, issued Aug. 12.

Area harvested for soybean production is forecast at 87.2 million acres, with planted area for the nation estimated at 88 million acres, up 1 percent from last year. Soybean yields are expected to average a record high 51.9 bushels per acre, up 0.5 bushel from 2021. If realized, the forecasted yields in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia will be record highs.