By Iowa Renewable Fuels Association | August 17, 2022

On Aug. 11, IRFA launched a new statewide On-Farm Biodiesel Credit program to give back to farmers dedicated to using biodiesel. Farmers who are buying a biodiesel blend can receive up to 50 cents per gallon for using higher blends of biodiesel. To be eligible, farmers must be filling an on-farm tank in Iowa being used in an agricultural operation.

“This is a great opportunity for farmers to give biodiesel a try,” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Marketing Director Lisa Coffelt. “Biodiesel adds value to soybean oil, corn oil, and animal fats. So when farmers use biodiesel, not only are they helping the environment, they are also supporting their own bottom line. The use of biodiesel is supported by John Deere and CASE IH engines, and with high fuel prices, there isn’t a better time to use biodiesel.”

Farmers will earn 25 cents per gallon for filling up with B11 (11 percent biodiesel) and 50 cents per gallon with B20 (20 percent biodiesel) up to a maximum credit of $500. Program funding is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible, farmers must meet the criteria and follow the procedures outlined at:

https://iowarfa.org/iowa-on-farm-biodiesel-credit-program/

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association represents the state’s liquid renewable fuels industry and works to foster its growth. Iowa is the nation’s leader in renewable fuels production with 42 ethanol refineries capable of producing 4.5 billion gallons annually – including 34 million gallons of annual cellulosic ethanol production capacity – and 11 biodiesel facilities with the capacity to produce 410 million gallons annually. For more information, visit the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association website at: www.IowaRFA.org.