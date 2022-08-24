By Avfuel Corp. | August 24, 2022

As Hillsboro Aviation (KHIO) accepted its first load of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel this month, the FBO—in collaboration with Avfuel Corp. and Neste—secured the first business aviation foothold for SAF in the state of Oregon.

“The Pacific Northwest is more than just where we work,” said Ryan McCartney, vice president and chief operating officer of Hillsboro Aviation. “It’s where many of our team members call home. Where our parents chose to raise us. And where we choose to raise our families. Our Oregon roots—as a company and as a team—mean we’re passionate about doing what’s right for the environment, and, in turn, what’s right for our team, our customers and our community. It’s a point of real pride for our team to be the first FBO to welcome SAF supply in Oregon.”

“Oregon has been a trailblazing state for clean air legislative initiatives,” said Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels. “Furthermore, the team at Portland’s Hillsboro Aviation is passionate about environmental conservation, which made it the perfect first FBO partner to establish SAF supply in the state. We are thankful for its team for leading the SAF initiative in the Pacific Northwest as we work tirelessly with Neste to make SAF an available alternative throughout business aviation.”

The first 8,000-gallon truckload delivery of SAF to Hillsboro Aviation is just the beginning of the location’s SAF journey. The FBO collaborated with Avfuel and Neste to secure consistent supply of the alternative fuel to better serve its green-minded customers on a regular basis.

With one of the highest average blend ratios available in business aviation to date (30/70 SAF to petroleum-based jet fuel), each truckload of Neste MY SAF reduces carbon emissions by 19 metric tons across its lifecycle. This reduction is equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 22.5 acres of U.S. forests per year, which is fitting for one of the greenest states in the country.

SAF is the most effective way to reduce the carbon footprint of air travel. Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80 percent* compared to fossil jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form. It is a today solution, commercially available and in use worldwide.

Neste MY SAF is made from 100 percent sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials—such as used cooking oil. It is a fully approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from air travel, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to aircraft, fuel distribution procedures or airport fuel storage tanks.

Those interested in learning more about sustainable aviation fuel are encouraged to visit Avfuel.com/SAF or contact Keith Sawyer, manager of alternative fuels, at [email protected] for more information.

*Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology.