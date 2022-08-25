ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. production capacity for renewable diesel and associated fuels more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 8.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, the U.S. was home to 11 biorefineries that produce renewable diesel and other associated biofuels, including renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha and renewable gasoline. Together, those facilities have a total nameplate capacity of 1.75 billion gallons per year. Capacity was up significantly when compared to the six facilities with a combined 791 MMgy that were in place as of Jan. 1, 2021.

Most renewable diesel capacity is located in Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) 3, a region located along the Gulf Coast. At the beginning of the year, there were two facilities located in PADD 3 with a combined capacity of 1.082 billion gallons per year, compared to two facilities with a combined capacity of 437 MMgy as of Jan. 1, 2021.

A total of five facilities were located in PADD 5, which includes the West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii. Those facilities have a combined capacity of 265 MMgy. Only one facility was located in PADD 5 last year. That plant had a capacity of 42 MMgy.

PADD 4, located in the Rocky Mountain region, has two facilities with a combined 209 MMgy of capacity, up from one facility with 117 MMgy of capacity in 2021.

PADD 2, which includes the Midwest, has two facilities with a combined nameplate capacity of 195 MMgy, flat with 2021.

There are currently no renewable diesel plants in PADD 1, which is located along the East Coast.

Additional information is available on the EIA website.