Biodiesel consumption in the Philippines is expected to expand by 31 percent in 2022, according to a report filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network. The increase is primarily attributed to a projected movement from B2 to B5 and increased fuel use due to economic growth.

The country currently has 13 biodiesel plants with a combined 708 million liters of nameplate capacity. Both the number of biorefineries and capacity has held steady since 2020. Capacity use is expected to be at 35 percent this year, up from 28 percent in 2021 and 26.6 percent in 2020.

Production is expected to reach 248 million liters this year, up from 191 million liters in 2021 and 161 million liters in 2020, Domestic biodiesel production currently relies on coconut oil feedstock, with 228,000 metric tons expected to be consumed this year.

The Philippines is expected to consume 250 million liters (66.04 million gallons) of biodiesel this year, up from 129 million liters in 2021 and 122 million liters in 2020. Biodiesel is expected to account for 3 percent of diesel fuel use this year, up from 2.6 percent in 2021 and 2.5 percent in 2020.

The Philippines is not expected to import or export any biodiesel in 2022.

To reach a target biodiesel blend of 5 percent, the report estimates that 683 million liters of the fuel will be needed next year, increasing to 717 million liters in 2024, 745 million liters in 2025 and 777 million liters in 2026.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the USDA FAS GAIN website.