ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 85,524.6 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in July, up from both 81,132.2 metric tons in June and 68,961.3 metric tons in July 2021, according to date released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Sept. 7.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately six countries in July. Canada was the top destination at 71,992.2 metric tons, followed by Peru at 6,431.2 metric tons and Norway at 6,409.2 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports wat at $166.01 million in July, down slightly from $166.75 million in June, but up from $84.95 million in July of last year.

Total biodiesel exports for the first seven months of the year reached 408,454.9 metric tons at a value of $741.48 million, compared to 388,564.3 metric tons exported at value of $432.55 million during the same period of 2022.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.