By Neste Corp. | October 10, 2022

Neste is partnering with EDi Energie-Direkt Hohenlohe GmbH and TOOL-FUEL Services GmbH to jointly enable the supply of Neste MY Renewable Diesel in Germany and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emission in the transport sector. The two companies will distribute and sell Neste MY Renewable Diesel in Germany, while Neste will ensure sufficient volumes of the fuel.

Currently, the sale of renewable fuels is regulated by German legislation. It is already possible to use 100 percent renewable diesel products, such as Neste MY Renewable Diesel, in public transport in the cities, for waste collection for post and parcel delivery services and for applications off the road, such as trains, agriculture or machinery. The legislation, which would allow all potential users to benefit from the climate benefits of renewable diesel, is currently under political discussion in Germany.

“The cooperation agreements mark an important step in increasing the potential for decarbonization of the German market,” says Jörg Hübeler, head of market development Europe & APAC at Neste. “This is truly a milestone for us at Neste as well as for the German market - with this collaboration we can supply Neste MY Renewable Diesel to the whole country.”

EDi has made it its mission to reliably supply its customers with more sustainable fuels, which now also includes Neste MY Renewable Diesel.

“Neste is fully committed to supporting decarbonization in Germany. For us at EDi, the cooperation with Neste in Germany is therefore a perfect fit," says Roland Weissert, Managing Director EDi Energie-Direkt Hohenlohe.

For TOOL-FUEL Services, Neste will act as a supplier and thus help to secure the demand for renewable diesel (also known as HVO100) in Germany.

“We are very proud about the trust placed in us by Neste. The signed cooperation agreement in Germany is a potential breakthrough in reducing emissions with a solution available already today,” says Alexander Stöhr, Managing Director at TOOL-FUEL Services.

With Neste MY Renewable Diesel, the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions can be reduced by up to 90% when emissions over the fuel's life cycle are compared with fossil diesel.* Switching to renewable diesel from Neste thus enables its users to significantly reduce their transport-related greenhouse gas emissions. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is produced from 100% renewable raw materials.

Being a drop-in fuel, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is fully compatible with all diesel engines, not requiring any modifications to the existing vehicles or fuel distribution infrastructures.

*) The GHG emission reduction percentage varies depending on the region-specific legislation that provides the methodology for the calculations (e.g. EU RED II 2018/2001/EU for Europe and US California LCFS for the US), and the raw material mix used to manufacture the product for each market.