By Neste Corp. | November 03, 2022

Sunweb Group, one of the leading European travel organizations, and Neste announce today that they have entered into a new partnership based on which Sunweb Group purchases 306 tons (385,000 liters) of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from Neste to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions resulting from Sunweb flights. The SAF volume purchased provides an emission reduction equaling the amount of GHG emissions from all Sunweb flights departing in 2022. Sunweb does not own any aircraft itself but uses commercial airlines for air travel to various holiday destinations.

The partnership follows Sunweb’s earlier announced decision to stop CO 2 compensation; instead, the company invests in reducing CO 2 emissions of its organized travel with Neste’s SAF that will be used by Sunweb’s partner airlines. This makes Sunweb the first travel organization without its own aircraft to purchase SAF directly to reduce its climate impact.

SAF is currently the most sustainable alternative to fossil jet fuel. Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by up to 80 percent* over the fuel’s life cycle compared to using fossil jet fuel. By purchasing SAF, organizations like Sunweb can directly reduce the emissions from air travel and credibly report emissions reduction towards their sustainability commitments and Science Based Targets.

“While this initial SAF purchase is currently a small amount, it is an important step towards making flying more sustainable. SAF is the most effective way to reduce our carbon footprint. Currently, less than 0.1% of all jet fuel worldwide is SAF. To reduce emissions from flying, the amount of SAF used must be increased. With the new investment, we will ensure all 1 million Sunweb Group customers will be flying with reduced emissions thanks to the purchased volume of SAF that equals 0.5 percent of all jet fuel used on all our flights in 2022. In doing so, we want to show that sustainability is everyone's responsibility," says Chris Oskam, head of sustainability at Sunweb Group.

“Neste is committed to helping the aviation industry become more sustainable, and working together with innovative and forward thinking partners who share our ambitions is key to success. As one of the largest travel organizations in Europe, Sunweb Group is taking on the responsibility to make their offering more sustainable by buying SAF and enabling lower-emission flights for their clientele. This is a first of its kind collaboration, and we hope their example will be inspiring for other forward-thinking organizations. The world needs these kinds of pioneers to lead the way towards a more sustainable future,” says Jason Reichow, vice president, business development, renewable aviation at Neste.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is a drop-in fuel that is already available today and can be used with existing aircraft engines and airport fuel infrastructure, requiring no new investment into these. It is produced from 100 percent sustainably-sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. Neste will have an annual SAF production capacity of 1.5 million tons (1.875 billion liters) by the end of 2023, ready to support the aviation and travel industry in Europe and globally.

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology