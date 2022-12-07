ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 65,978.7 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in October, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 6. Biodiesel imports were at 62,408.2 metric tons for the month. The 65,978.7 metric tons of biodiesel exported in October is down when compared to the 94,391.3 metric tons exported the previous month, but up when compared to the 30,080.6 metric tons exported in October 2021. The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately four countries in October. Canada was the top destination at 59,244.7 metric tons, followed by Peru at 6,319.5 metric tons and Germany at 411.8 metric tons. The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $141.91 million in October, down from $188 million in September, but up from $49.29 million in October of last year. Total biodiesel exports for the first 10 months of 2022 reached 656,967.3 metric tons at a value of $1.26 billion, compared to 551,041.6 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $670.35 million. The U.S. imported 62,408.2 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in October, down from 65,176.7 metric tons in September, but up from 59,118.9 metric tons in October 2021. The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately six countries in October. Canada was the top supplier of biodiesel to the U.S., at 38,366.3 metric tons, followed by Germany at 15,925.3 metric tons and Spain at 7,986.5 metric tons. The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $124.94 million in October, down from $131.91 million the previous month, but up from $95.81 million in October of last year. Total biodiesel imports for the first 10 months of the year reached 567,294.6 metric tons at a value of $990.32 million, compared to 489,056.4 metric tons imported during the same period of last year at a value of $659.78 million. Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.