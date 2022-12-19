Clean Fuels Alliance America hosted its annual member meeting in Washington this November with three major agenda items to accomplish: grow our membership, elect new leaders, and maintain relationships with congressional champions.

By Donnell Rehagen | December 19, 2022

In 2022, we welcomed several new members to our organization, including:



• CoverCress Inc., a seed technology company that is commercializing a new winter rotational seed oil crop.



• Royal DSM, a bioscience company that produces ingredients for animal nutrition, personal care and foods.



• National Oilheat Research Alliance, the oilheat industry’s research and education association.



• PSC Group LLC, which provides product handling and logistics services for the chemical, refining and marine transportation industries.



• ROC 1954, a small fuel and lubricant distribution service in Las Vegas.

• Third Coast Commodities, a group that trades fats and oils as well as biofuels and heating oil.



• Magellan Midstream Partners LLP, a fuel distribution, storage and transportation company.



The growing membership speaks to the diversity and breadth of our industry, which is also reflected in our new leadership. During the November member meeting, we elected new governing board leaders and appointed a new executive committee to lead the board over the next two years. These leaders represent the interests of both large and small companies, biodiesel and renewable diesel producers, as well as soybean growers and renderers.



Our board members bring together views and priorities from each part of the clean fuel value chain. The industry is growing rapidly to meet U.S. demand for better, cleaner fuels, and that is generating economic activity and supporting well-paying job opportunities across the country. Our elected board members will help us meet the challenge of supporting growth for every sector of the industry.



Clean Fuels members voted to fill eight vacant board seats for two-year terms. Members reelected are: Greg Anderson, Nebraska Soybean Board; Tim Keaveney, HERO BX; Gary Louis, Seaboard Energy LLC; Mike Rath, Darling Ingredients Inc.; Rob Shaffer, ASA; and Paul Teta, Kolmar Americas Inc. Also elected were Courtney Lawrenson of Ag Processing Inc., who is new to our leadership, and Tim Ostrem of South Dakota Soybean Checkoff, who is returning to the board.



Continuing to serve on the board for a second year are: Danielle Brannan, New Leaf Biofuel; Kent Engelbrecht, ADM; Neville Fernandes, Chevron Renewable Energy Group; Chris Hill, Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council; Ryan Pederson, North Dakota Soybean Council; Harry Simpson, Crimson Renewable Energy; and Dave Walton, Iowa Soybean Association.



The board appointed Mike Rath to serve as chair, Rob Shaffer as vice chair, Gary Louis as second vice chair, Ryan Pederson as treasurer, Paul Teta as secretary, and Kent Engelbrecht as past chair.

Most of the attendees at our November member meeting also participated in constituent meetings with elected officials and their staff. Clean Fuels hosted 63 meetings with congressional offices, nine of which were with congressmembers or senators. The meetings were evenly divided between House and Senate offices representing 20 states.



These visits to Capitol Hill help to educate congressional staff and policymakers about our industry and to build relationships between them and our members. They are a key part of our advocacy strategy to support the growth of the industry, and a key feature of our annual members meetings.







Donnell Rehagen

CEO, Clean Fuels Alliance America

CleanFuels.org