By Eni | January 03, 2023

Eni announces the incorporation of Eni Sustainable Mobility, its new company dedicated to sustainable mobility. The company is vertically integrated along the entire value chain, bringing together services and products that support the energy transition and accelerate the path to net zero emissions throughout their entire life cycle.

Eni Sustainable Mobility will develop bio-refining, biomethane and the sale of mobility products and services in Italy and abroad, on a path that will enable the company to evolve into a multi-service, multi-energy company. The company incorporates existing bio-refining and biomethane assets, including the Venice and Gela bio-refineries, and will oversee the development of new projects, including those at Livorno and Pengerang in Malaysia, which are currently under evaluation. Eni Sustainable Mobility will also incorporate a network of over 5,000 sales points in Europe to market and distribute a number of energy carriers, among them hydrogen and electricity, as well as fuels of organic origin including biomethane and HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil), in addition to other mobility products such as bitumen, lubricants and fuels. These stations will also support Eni’s other mobility-related services such as the Enjoy car sharing service, food services and stores close to Eni’s retail outlets.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said: “This new company will join Plenitude and become the second strategic lever supporting our energy transition pathway, which targets eliminating Scope 3 emissions. These have been the most significant part of our emissions and the most difficult to eliminate as they are generated by customers by using our products. Through this operation, we will integrate and unlock new value from our industrial initiatives, products and services based on innovative technologies that will form a unique and decarbonized mobility offering”.

The CEO of Eni Sustainable Mobility is Stefano Ballista, formerly sustainable mobility dDirector at Eni Energy Evolution. Eni Sustainable Mobility is directly controlled by Eni, which holds 100 percent of its share capital.