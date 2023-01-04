ADVERTISEMENT

Calumet Specialty Product Partners L.P. on Dec. 29 announced that its Montana Renewables biorefinery generated a full month of on-spec renewable diesel production in December and has commenced rail shipments of the product.

Montana Renewables commissioned its modified hydrocracker in renewable diesel service on Nov. 5 and retrofitted additional winterization capability during the remainder of the month. With the facility now operational, Calumet said catalyst performance has been consistent and met the expected performance envelope provided by Haldor Topsoe. The current 6,000-barrel-per-day capacity is expected to increase to 12,000 barrels per day with the sequential commissioning of renewable hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and feedstock pre-treater, which are expected to come online in that order during the first quarter of 2023, according to the company.

Preliminary engineering and procurement is beginning for a planned expansion project in 2024, including an option that would maximize SAF yield to 85 percent. According to Calumet, Montana Renewables recently acquired the second reactor needed for its MAX SAF option, and while the company has not made a final installation decision, great interest from the existing Lazard process warranted the opportunistic reactor purchase.