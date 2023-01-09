ADVERTISEMENT

The Surface Transportation Board is seeking nominees to fill nine vacancies on its Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee. One of those vacancies is to be filled with an individual representing biofuel feedstock growers or providers and biofuel refiners.

In addition to the biofuel vacancy, the STB is also seeking three representatives from coal producers; one representative from electric utilities; one representative from private car owners, car lessors or car manufacturers; two representatives from renewable energy sources; and one representative from a labor organization. All the vacancies are for three-year terms ending Sept. 30, 2026.

The STB established RETAC in 2007 as a federal advisory committee to provide independent, candid policy advice and to foster open, effective communication among the affected interests on issues such as rail performance, capacity constraints, infrastructure planning and development, and effective coordination among suppliers, railroads and users of energy resources.

Nominations can be submitted through Jan. 26. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.