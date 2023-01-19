ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Jan. 19 released data showing that 10 new small refinery exemption (SRE) petitions have been filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard over the past month. A total of 22 SRE petitions are now pending, including two that were previously declared a as ineligible.

The 10 newly filed SRE petitions include seven for compliance year 2021 and three for compliance year 2022. The EPA also changed the status of two petitions filed for compliance year 2018 from “declared ineligible” to “pending.” The 22 pending SRE petitions now include one for compliance year 2016, one for compliance year 2017, three for compliance year 2018, 11 for compliance year 2021 and six for compliance year 2022.

No other changes were made to the EPA’s online SRE data dashboard. Additional data is available on the agency’s website.