ADVERTISEMENT

Velocys plc on Jan. 26 released a business update, reporting that the company has completed construction on a new reactor core assembly facility in Ohio. Velocys also outlined timelines for the development of its proposed biorefineries in the U.S. and U.K.

According to Velocys, construction is now complete on the new reactor core assembly facility in Columbus, Oho, with fit-out n ow being undertaken on site. The company has begun recruiting manufacturing personnel and expects to begin commissioning during the third quarter of this year. The new facility will scale up the company’s reactor core assembly capacities, with a capacity to produce 12 reactors annually. Each reactor is comprised of four cores.

Velocys also offered an update on its Bayou Fuels facility under development in Mississippi and the Altalto project under development in the U.K.

The Bayou Fuels facility will convert woody biomass into fuels. The facility is expected to have a nameplate capacity of 35 MMgy, including 25 MMgy of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Velocys said Series A funding for the development capital for the Bayou Fuels project is scheduled to be launched during the second quarter of this year, with an aim to enter front-end engineering design (FEED) by the fourth quarter. A final investment decision (FID) is currently expected to be made during the first quarter of 2025. Velocys is currently targeting commissioning and startup of the facility in 2028.

The Altalto project will convert municipal solid waste (MSW) into SAF and naphtha. The project is expected to have an annual capacity of 20 MMgy. Velocys plans to make a final investment decision on the Altalto project by the end of 2024, with construction beginning in 2025 and commissioning and startup currently expected to begin in 2027.

A full copy of the business update is available on the Velocys website.