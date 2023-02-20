ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Feb. 16 released data showing that two small refinery exemption (SRE) petitions have been filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard over the past month. A total of 24 SRE petitions are now pending, up from 22 that were pending as of mid-January.

The newly filed SRE petitions include one each for RFS compliance years 2022 and 2023. The 24 pending SRE petitions now include one for compliance year 2016, one for compliance year 2017, three for compliance year 2018, 11 for compliance year 2021, seven for compliance year 2022, and one for compliance year 2023.

No other changes were made to the EPA’s online SRE data dashboard. Additional data is available on the agency’s website.