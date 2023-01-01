By Christianson PLLP | February 21, 2023

Christianson PLLP is proud to announce that the U.S. EPA has approved their Quality Assurance Program (QAP) protocol for biodiesel and renewable diesel producers participating in the Renewable Fuel Standard. Christianson PLLP is now one of only three approved QAP providers in the world and the first QAP provider approved by the EPA in the last nine years. Producers who are already registered with an approved pathway can now generate QRINs under the newly approved Christianson protocols. Christianson’s detailed, hands-on protocol is supported by a team of highly trained compliance auditors and in-house experts.

The Christianson team strives to help their clients protect investments, optimize the value of their products, and successfully connect them to appropriate markets. The Christianson Compliance team is looking forward to helping their clients take advantage of this program to provide assurance for their downstream partners. Christianson will continue to work with the EPA to develop protocols for additional pathways under their QAP. To understand whether your company meets the EPA recordkeeping requirements, or for guidance on how to become compliant, contact Partner & Compliance Department Manager Kari Buttenhoff at [email protected]