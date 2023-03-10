By Targray | March 10, 2023

Targray, a leading international supplier of renewable fuels and feedstock, has announced the opening of two new biodiesel fuel terminals in Oregon.

Located in Portland and Eugene respectively, the new terminals are strategically positioned to ease supply concerns for wholesale fuel distributors, retailers and refineries in the state which has a mandatory 5 percent biodiesel blending requirement in place to help curb emissions and transition towards clean energy in the fight against climate change.

Like the LCFS program in California, the Oregon Clean Fuels Program (CFP) is a law regulated by the state which requires a 10 percent reduction in transportation fuel carbon intensity (CI) over a 10-year period in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation fuels sector below 2015 levels by 2025.