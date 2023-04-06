ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 18,576.8 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in February, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on April 5. Biodiesel imports were at 123,302.2 metric tons for the month.

The 18,576.8 metric tons of biodiesel exported in February was up from both 12,908.1 metric tons exported the previous month and the 15,689 metric tons exported in February 2022.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately four countries in February. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 16,392.6 metric tons, followed by Peru at 1,802 metric tons and Germany at 371.3 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $32.31 million in February, up from $22.83 million in January and $17.68 million in February of last year.

Total U.S. biodiesel exports for the first two months of the year reached 31,484.9 metric tons at a value of $55.13 million, compared to 42,082.6 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $61.29 million.

The U.S. imported 123,302.2 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in February, down slightly from 133,036.6 metric tons the previous month, but up significantly from 17,992 metric tons in February 2022.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately seven countries in February. Germany was the top supplier of biodiesel to the U.S. market at 49,554.7 metric tons, followed by Canada at 35,148.2 metric tons and Italy at 19,851.3 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $225.7 million in February, down from $254.94 million the previous month, but up from $29.92 million in February 2022.

The U.S. imported a total of 256,338.9 metric tons of biodiesel during the first two months of this year at a value of $480.63 million, compared to 78,703.8 metric ton imported during the same period of last year at a value of $112.6 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.