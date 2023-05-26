By Clean Fuels Alliance America | May 26, 2023

Today, Clean Fuels Alliance America welcomed the final determination of the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) in its five-year (“sunset”) review of anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia. The USITC found that revocation of the existing orders would likely lead to material injury to U.S. producers through unfair trade practices.

The U.S. Department of Commerce first finalized the orders in 2018, following a lengthy review. Per U.S. law, Commerce initiated a required five-year review in March 2022. Clean Fuels’ Fair Trade Coalition fully engaged in the process and filed substantive responses during the review. On March 29, 2023, Commerce concluded its review, finding that revocation of the antidumping and countervailing orders would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of subsidies and dumping.

“Clean Fuels’ Fair Trade Coalition fought hard to protect domestic biodiesel producers from the potential resumption of unfair trade practices,” stated Kurt Kovarik, Vice President of Federal Affairs with Clean Fuels. “Our members have made significant investments to meet growing demand for better, cleaner fuels. We appreciate Commerce and the International Trade Commission carefully reviewing the information provided by the Fair Trade Coalition and preserving trade remedies that have been vitally important to our biodiesel industry.”