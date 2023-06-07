ADVERTISEMENT

A public comment period on a proposed U.K. sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandate is set to close June 22. The mandate, proposed by the U.K. Department of Transport in late March, would require jet fuel suppliers to blend SAF into aviation fuel starting in 2025.

The mandate would require at least 10 percent of U.K. aviation fuel to be made from sustainable sources by 2030, equating to an estimated 1.6 billion liters (396.26 million gallons).

According to the U.K. government, the SAF mandate would create demand for SAF while achieving greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions savings and providing price support for SAF supplies.

Within the proposal, the Department of Transport indicates that eligible SAF would be required to achieve a carbon intensity (CI) reduction of at least 40 percent when compared to fossil kerosene. Any hydrogen used as a feedstock in SAF would be required to be low carbon, defined as nuclear and electrolytic hydrogen, biohydrogen derived from wastes or residues, or recycled carbon fuel (RCF) hydrogen.

The consultation seeks public input on a variety of topics, including overarching targets to be set for 2030 and later years; potential targets for the supply of power-to-liquid fuels and a cap on hydrotreated esters and fatty acids; a potential buy-out price, which would determine the maximum incentive for supplying SAF; eligible fuels and sustainability criteria; the design of the scheme; how to administer and enforce the scheme; and interactions with other domestic and international policy makers.

The proposed mandate builds on several SAF initiatives launched by the U.K. government, including a public consultation on a possible SAF mandate and the Green Fuel, Green Skies competition, both launched in 2021.

Additional information on the consultation is available on the U.K. Department for Transport website.