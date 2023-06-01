By DHL Global Forwarding | June 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and IAG Cargo have announced a strategic partnership in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). DHL has signed a contract to purchase 11.5 million liters of SAF Scope 3* transport emissions reductions in 2023. The SAF, certified by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) and produced from used cooking oil and food waste, has at least 80 percent lower lifecycle emissions than conventional jet fuel. The partnership marks another milestone in the journey towards more sustainable air freight and is aligned with Deutsche Post DHL Group's sustainability goals to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050. DHL uses only sustainably produced SAF made from waste sources, such as food waste or used cooking oil.

"We are sure that creating a more sustainable freight sector can only be achieved collaboratively. Therefore, we are constantly looking for other companies to cooperate with and are very happy to announce our newest partnership with IAG Cargo. We must act now to build a sustainable future," says Thomas Mack, global head of air freight, DHL Global Forwarding.

David Shepherd, CEO at IAG Cargo adds: "At IAG Cargo, we are continuously striving to reduce our impact on the environment by working with colleagues, customers and partners to embed sustainable thinking across the business and become fit for the future. IAG was the first European airline group to make the commitment that 10 percent of flights will be fueled by SAF by 2030 - and this partnership is another step towards that goal."

The new partnership between DHL Global Forwarding and IAG Cargo was announced at an event at the Phillips 66 Humber Refinery, where a portion of the SAF is produced.

Sustainability Along the Supply Chain: SAF as Part of the GoGreen Plus service

As a pioneer in sustainable logistics DHL's enables its customers to make their logistics and supply chains more environmentally friendly. A big part of DHL's sustainability initiative "Mission 2050 - Zero Emissions" is the GoGreen Plus service, which enables customers to decarbonize their transport by choosing sustainable fuels and clean technologies in ocean freight, air freight and land transport.

In this context, DHL also pursues the so-called insetting approach using sustainable fuels. This approach eliminates emissions at their source instead of offsetting, for example, through reforestation projects. The more customers book the GoGreen Plus service; the more alternative fuel or clean technology is used - making transport chains greener step by step. Following this principle, the appropriate amount of biofuel is purchased for the respective air or ocean freight shipment and used in the partners' ships and aircraft.