By Clean Fuels Alliance America | July 05, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

As interest in low carbon fuels gains momentum, Clean Fuels Alliance America continues to grow stronger and more diverse by adding new members. Since January, Clean Fuels has welcomed nine new companies, adding to the association’s extensive membership.



“The success of our industry relies on growing support from a broad mix of organizations who understand the value of clean fuels as a solution to decarbonize,” said Donnell Rehagen, Clean Fuels CEO. “The addition of these members demonstrates the benefit they see in being part of our trade association and the ongoing expansion of this industry.”



Clean Fuels’ newest members include:







•Biodiesel Coalition of Missouri - With biodiesel as an important economic contributor across Missouri, the Coalition works to increase the availability of clean, renewable biodiesel through promotion, training and advocacy initiatives.

•Canary Biofuels Inc. - a biofuel producer in Lethbridge, Alta. and Stockton, Calif. with the goal of taking 1 million tons annually of Greenhouse Gas Emissions off the road by 2026. Canary’s vision is to reduce carbon emissions at scale, through the sustainable production of biofuels and related co-products.

•CNH Industrial America LLC - a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. The company provides strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its core brands.

•Consolidated Grain & Barge - an innovative and progressive leader in the grain and transportation industries since 1969. From their modest start in a small office in St. Louis, Mo., CGB has grown into a diverse organization delivering solutions that include everything from buying, storing, selling and shipping of agricultural products, to global supply chain solutions.

•Gevo - commercializing the next generation of renewable gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo’s primary market focus, given current demand and growing customer interest, is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

•Gilbarco Veeder-Root - Since 1865, Gilbarco, an operating company under Vontier, has manufactured the world’s leading fueling and convenience store equipment and technology. Gilbarco Veeder-Root is now mobilizing the future by addressing changing energy grid and transportation needs through ultrafast EV chargers, alternative fuels, emissions testing technology and powerful analytics.

•Indigenous Energy, Inc. - a renewable fuels and energy consulting firm that partners with stakeholders to promote and advance the use of biodiesel and other sustainable alternative fuels, energies and technologies.

•Par Pacific Holdings - a growth-oriented company that owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific combines experience in the oil and gas industry with corporate financing know-how.

•Restaurant Technologies - Restaurant Technologies helps foodservice operators make their kitchens safer, smarter, more efficient and more sustainable through its automated oil storage, handling, filtration monitoring and disposal management systems and AutoMist™ automated exhaust cleaning solutions.



Clean Fuels is excited to welcome these new members and remains committed to their success. Their involvement will further enhance the strong representation of biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in the marketplace.



“Through the support of our members, Clean Fuels has delivered industry growth to over 3-billion-gallons a year,” said Rehagen. “We are well positioned to deliver on our 6-billion-gallon vision, and we welcome companies that share that vision to join us and get engaged in the process.”