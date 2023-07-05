By Chevron Corp. | July 05, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Bunge and Chevron’s Renewable Energy Group Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., acquired Chacraservicios S.r.l., based in Argentina from the Italian-based Adamant Group. This latest investment in novel seeds adds a new oil source in Bunge and Chevron’s global supply chains and will help both companies meet the growing demand for lower carbon renewable feedstocks. Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

“Across our business, our decision-making process includes a focus on carbon. Investing in this new oilseed crop is another step towards our goal of expanding lower carbon intensity feedstocks to help meet the growing demand for renewable fuels,” said Fernando Candia, Bunge’s vice-president carbon solutions. “As a leader in oilseed processing, we are pleased to bring innovative crop solutions to farmers and process it into sustainable solutions for consumers.”

Founded in 2003, Chacraservicios was bought by Adamant Group, which invested through first-stage development of the company. Chacraservicios is focused on the cultivation of Camelina Sativa, a cover crop with high oil content, that benefits farmers, consumers and the environment. Bunge plans to provide Chacraservicios crush tolling and management services.

“Agricultural innovation is powering renewable fuels development around the world, and opportunities like this are helping Chevron expand our portfolio of affordable, reliable and lower carbon fuels,” said Natalie Merrill, senior vice president for business development with Chevron Renewable Energy Group. “Together with Bunge, Chevron’s Renewable Energy Group looks forward to working with the Chacraservicios team on meal and oil processing innovations.”

The companies expect to continue to explore opportunities to increase their participation in the development of next generation, renewable fuels and advance a lower carbon energy future.