The U.S. Department of Energy on July 10 awarded a $2.5 million grant to the University of North Dakota’s Energy & Environmental Research Center to help advance a carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project at Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s renewable diesel plant in Dickinson, North Dakota.

According to DOE, UND intends to provide technical assistance and engagement to a prospective large-scale carbon management storage hub, with strong emphasis on public engagement activities, environmental justice analysis, and social science research that will support a better understanding of the social landscape of the region in which the hub would be developed. As part of the project, EERC, with direction from partners Marathon Petroleum and TC Energy, will leverage its nearly 20 years of carbon management outreach experience to organize, lead and maintain meaningful engagement and mutual leaning around carbon management with communities, stakeholders and members of the public.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., issued a statement commending the award. “Renewable diesel provides an important local market for our state’s soybean growers, while supporting good-paying jobs like we’ve worked to bring through new soybean crush facilities in Jamestown and Casselton and diversifying North Dakota’s role as a global energy leader,” he said. “This $2.5 million award to support the implementation of CCUS at the Marathon facility in Dickinson builds upon the strong partnership between our ag and energy industries, and this project comes as another important example of how our state is leading the way in new energy innovations.”

The $2.5 million awarded to UND is one of 16 awards announced by the DOE that will share in $23.4 million made available by the DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management to provide locally tailored technical assistance and enhance stakeholder engagement around carbon management technologies.

“There’s no denying that to reach our climate goals technology will play a central role in the reduction of harmful carbon emissions that are exacerbating the impacts of climate change,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Today’s investments will help regions across the nation develop locally-focused pathways that advance the deployment of carbon management technology, while delivering more jobs and cleaner air.”

Additional information, including a full list of awardees, is available on the DOE website.