The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) on July 3 opened a $30 million sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) funding initiative that aims to reduce emissions in the aviation sector by supporting the development of a domestic SAF industry.

ARENA is seeking proposals for commercial or pre-commercial SAF production with funding provided to support engineering feasibility and project development activities or funding for pilot-scale and pre-commercial demonstrations.

The agency also said it will seek proposals with novel and scalable approaches across the supply chain. This could include innovation in feedstock supply, such as aggregation or business models to enable domestic SAF production.

Applicants must demonstrate that they use or process an eligible renewable feedstock and production pathway. Power-to-liquids or e-fuels production pathways are not supported under the current SAF funding initiative.

Applicants can seek between $1 million and $30 million of funding via a two-stage application process.

Those interested in applying for the funding initiative must submit an expression of interest by Nov. 1. ARENA said it intends to issue invitations to selected parties to submit a full application by early February 2024. The agency also intends to notify unsuccessful applicants within that period.

Additional information is available on the ARENA website.