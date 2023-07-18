ADVERTISEMENT

The third ministerial meeting of the U.S.-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership was held in New Delhi on July 18. Participants, in part, welcomed cooperation between the two countries related to biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The U.S.-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership was launched in September 2021. The joint effort aims to focus the efforts of government, industry and other stakeholders to advance energy security, clean energy innovation and decarbonization efforts to support the energy transition while ensuring clean energy access. U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri attended the third ministerial meeting.

A joint statement issued by the U.S. and India indicates that participants welcomed the launch of an initiative focused on renewable energy. The U.S.-India New and Emerging Renewable Energy Technologies Action Platform aims to accelerate the development of key technologies to advance common ambitious clean energy goals.

As part of the event, participants also welcomed cooperation between the two countries to advance research, development and commercialization of technologies in the arena of emerging fuels, including biobased ethanol, renewable diesel, SAF and other advanced biofuels as a unique and valued asset to the transition to a cleaner energy future.

The joint statement also addresses the Global Biofuels Alliance announced by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi last month. The alliance, scheduled to launch this month, is expected to strengthen markets, facilitate global biofuels trade, and aid in the development of concrete policy lesson-sharing and technical support for national biofuels programs around the globe.

A full copy of the joint statement is available on the DOE website.