The U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) on July 17 announced it will host a four-hour Bioenergy Cybersecurity Workshop on Sept. 11. The virtual event will focus on the identification of cybersecurity risks in biofuel and bioproduct manufacturing as well as the development of an approach to address those risks.

According to the BETO, the workshop will explore the risks and potential consequences to biofuel and bioproduct production that stem from cybersecurity vulnerabilities; discuss the state of practice in biofuel and bioproduct security; gather stakeholder input on what research and development is needed to fill capacity gaps in cybersecurity for bioenergy facilities; and build connections across the bioenergy cybersecurity community.

The event will feature speakers representing the BETO; Sandia National Laboratories; the DOE’s Office of Cyber Security, Energy Security, and Emergency Response; and GRIMM, a cybersecurity company.

Additional information is available on the Sandia National Laboratories website.