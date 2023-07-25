ADVERTISEMENT

Reps. Mike Flood, R-Neb., and Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill., on July 25 introduced the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Accuracy Act of 2023 a bipartisan bill that aims to identify the standards required to meet the definition of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at the Federal Aviation Administration. Companion legislation is already pending in the U.S. Senate. That bill was introduced by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., in June.

The bill would require the federal government to adopt the most up-to-date lifecycle emissions models, including GREET or successor life-cycle analysis models to GREET. It would also prevent the federal government from picking winners and losers in the SAF market and clarifies that the U.S. government does not encourage the banning of agricultural feedstocks from being utilized as a viable source of SAF.

“The U.S. is the largest producer of biofuels in the world, which contributes to our domestic economy, creates jobs, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Growing, sourcing, and producing SAF from renewable and waste resources can create new economic opportunities in farming communities, improve the environment, and boost aircraft performance,” Flood said. “The Sustainable Aviation Fuels Accuracy Act brings integrity to the definition of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and ensures that more Americans reap the benefits of a robust SAF.”

“Expanding our use of sustainable aviation fuel is an opportunity to cut harmful emissions, support family farmers and reduce our reliance on foreign energy sources,” Budzinski said. “Today, I’m proud to join Congressman Mike Flood to introduce bipartisan legislation that would give our biofuels producers the clear guidelines and regulatory certainty they need to bring aviation fuel into the future.”

The legislation is supported by Growth Energy, Clean Fuels Alliance America, American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, Renewable Fuels Association, Gevo, LanzaJet, United Airlines and Green Plains.

“Clean Fuels welcomes this bipartisan legislation to set consistent regulatory standards for sustainable aviation fuel,” said Kurt Kovarik, vice president of federal affairs, Clean Fuels Alliance America As the SAF industry gets off the ground, U.S. producers must be able to rely on a carbon lifecycle model that is consistently updated with accurate, real-world data; the Department of Energy’s GREET model is the gold standard.”

“Farmers and biofuels producers continue to innovate and decarbonize, and it is imperative that we use the latest and best life cycle modeling to recognize progress already made while properly incentivizing continued innovation at both the farm and biorefinery,” said Todd Becker, president and CEO of Green Plains. “American agriculture has a critical role to play in producing new fuels like SAF, and Green Plains is grateful for the efforts of Congresswoman Budzinksi and Congressman Flood to ensure that we are a part of that future.”

"America's biofuels producers will play a critical role in any successful effort to meet our nation's goals when it comes to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF),” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “All they're looking for is regulatory certainty, and that's exactly what the SAF Accuracy Act would provide. Growth Energy’s member companies have already committed to producing more than 600 million gallons of SAF by the Administration's 2030 deadline. If this bill were to become law, it would potentially unleash more investments and more commitments to produce biofuels that help decarbonize the aviation sector. We thank Reps. Flood and Budzinski for bringing the bill to the House and we urge every lawmaker to support it and send it to the President's desk."

“Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is the single greatest opportunity the aviation industry has to decarbonize over the coming decades,” said Jimmy Samartzis, CEO of LanzaJet. “As a sustainable aviation fuel company, LanzaJet is grateful to Representatives Flood and Budzinksi for their leadership in introducing the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Accuracy Act. This legislation will help support the advancement of the SAF market by outlining clear definitions of and sustainability criteria for SAF, including state-of-the-art carbon intensity modeling. As the SAF industry continues to grow in the U.S., it will support domestic energy security and generate economic development across rural America. We’re grateful to be a part of that process, and bills like this go a long way to enable that transition.”

“Introduction of this bill is an important step toward ensuring that the federal government takes an accurate and consistent approach to assessing sustainable aviation fuels from all feedstocks, including fuels using agricultural products,” said Tom Haag, NCGA president. “We are deeply appreciative of Reps. Mike Flood and Nikki Budzinski for working in a bipartisan way to advance this legislation.”

“Recognizing the importance of using the most robust and accurate lifecycle GHG model, this legislation would ensure America’s farmers and renewable fuel producers are able to contribute to the future growth of domestic SAF production,” said Geoff Copper, president and CEO of the RFA. “We thank Reps. Flood and Budzinski for working together on this important legislation that is critical to the advancement of SAF production and use.”