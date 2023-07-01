By Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship | July 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program board approved 35 project applications totaling more than $1.6 million during its quarterly board meeting on July 20. The awards support both ethanol and biodiesel projects.

Seven of the projects are for ethanol infrastructure, one is for a biodiesel terminal, and 27 are for biodiesel infrastructure.

The RFIP helps fuel retailers provide higher blends of lower cost Iowa grown biofuels to consumers by incentivizing the installation, replacement and conversion of ethanol and biodiesel dispensing and storage infrastructure. Incentives to upgrade biodiesel terminal and storage facilities are also available. While the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship manages the program, a board appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate determines grant allocations on a quarterly basis.

“When consumers can access higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel for their vehicle, they save money,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “As more retailers upgrade their infrastructure, Iowa drivers will continually find more options to help them save money through the use of cleaner burning and more affordable homegrown biofuels.”

Counties with locations receiving one or more of the project grants include the following: Van Buren, Crawford, Ida, Washington, Benton, Jackson, Muscatine, Taylor, Linn, Story, Jasper, Calhoun, Carroll, Iowa, Polk, Woodbury, Johnson, Pottawattamie, Marion, Winneshiek, Black Hawk, Dubuque and Madison. The complete list of locations can be found here.

The Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Board will consider additional RFIP grant applications during its next quarterly meeting in October. The RFIP grant application is available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.

Over the history of the program, the state has invested approximately $75 million while private industry has invested over $225 million. To learn more about the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program, visit the program’s webpage on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.