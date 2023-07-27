By U.S. Department of Energy | July 27, 2023

The U.S. Department of Energy Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) often requires funding opportunity announcement (FOA) award recipients to comply with technical and economic validation of their novel chemical, biological, and thermochemical technologies at the R&D, pilot, demo, and commercial scale. To assist FOA awardees, and help applicants better understand the process, BETO has launched a comprehensive set of web resources and guidance to explain the three-phased verification process and team approach used to validate these technologies.

The verification process benefits both DOE and FOA award recipients by:

•Establishing clear metrics for success •Providing rigorous, independent, third-party technical analysis and risk assessment •Supporting project and portfolio planning •Maximizing the value of research dollars •Increasing likelihood of project success •Promoting transparency

Learn more about BETO's technology verification process, requirements, and available guidance resources.