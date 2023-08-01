ADVERTISEMENT

CVR Energy Inc. expects the feedstock pretreatment unit (PTU) at its Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma to become operational later this year. The company is also in discussions with potential partners to develop an additional renewable fuel project, including potential sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) capacity.

Company officials discussed both the existing Wynnewood renewable diesel project and the potential for future renewable diesel and SAF projects during a second quarter earnings call, held July 31.

According to CVR, the renewable diesel unit at the Wynnewood refinery continued to increase production, with total vegetable oil throughputs for the second quarter at approximately 17.8 million gallons, down from 22.4 million gallons in the first quarter due to a planned catalyst change.

David Lamp, CEO of CVR Energy, said the company switched catalyst providers with the most recent change and, so far, is seeing an increase in renewable diesel yields. Dane Neumann, chief financial officer of CVR, said third quarter throughput for the renewable diesel unit is expected to be in the range of 17 million gallons to 22 million gallons.

According to Lamp, construction on the feedstock PTU continues to progress. Delays in equipment delivery, however, have shifted the expected in-service date from the third quarter of this year to the fourth quarter.

CVR is also continuing to explore the possibility of adding renewable capacity to its Coffeyville refining complex in Coffeyville, Kansas. The company previously indicated that the Coffeyville complex is an attractive location for renewables development due to its proximity to the farm belt, excess hydrogen and existing CO2 sequestration capabilities.

During the second quarter earnings call, Lamp said the company has been engaging in preliminary discussions over the past few months with various parties that may be interested in partnering on a renewable diesel project with an option for SAF at the Coffeyville complex. He added CVR is currently contemplating a significantly larger project than it developed at Wynnewood.