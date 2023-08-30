ADVERTISEMENT

The Canadian government on Aug. 30 announced it is investing up to $5.3 million in an initiative that aims to support the development of biomass supply chains and cutting-edge technologies to produce biomass and value-added agricultural products.

The funding was awarded by Agriculture and Agri Food Canada to BioFuelNet (BFN) Canada under the Clusters Component of the AgriScience Program, which is part of the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership. The objective of the Biomass Cluster is to expand and invigorate Canada’s bioeconomy through the development of biomass supply chains and innovative technologies.

BFN aims to strengthen the Canadian agricultural sector through increased biomass production, the development of cutting-edge conversion technologies, greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions, and opportunities for carbon sequestration. To reach these goals, the Biomass Cluster has proposed research focused on biomass production, biomass feedstocks supply chains, and biomass utilization. Research activities include the growth of biomass crops on marginal lands, the development of microbial biostimulants and various conversion technologies.

“Through this upcoming 5-year cycle of support, BioFuelNet (BFN) Canada will allocate funds to top laboratories across the country and coordinate their efforts, all with a view to conducting research and associated knowledge and technology transfer to drive the growth of Canada’s bioeconomy, through crop biomass management and utilization,” said Donald Smith, CEO of BFN. “This cluster will lead the way in maximizing the role of agriculture in controlling greenhouse gas emissions.”