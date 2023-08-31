ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. operable biofuels capacity was up in June, with gains for both ethanol and renewable diesel and associated fuels, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 31. Feedstock consumption was also up during the month.

Total operable biofuels production capacity reached 23.489 billion gallons in June, up 429 MMgy when compared to the 23.06 billion gallons of capacity reported for the previous month. Capacity was up 1.878 billion gallons when compared to the 21.611 billion gallons of capacity in place as of June 2022.

Capacity for renewable diesel and associated biofuels, including renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline, and other biofuels and biointermediates, reached 3.7 billion gallons in June, up 422 MMgy when compared to May and up 1.753 billion gallons when compared to June of last year.

Fuel ethanol capacity reached 17.707 billion gallons in June, up 7 MMgy when compared to the 17.7 billion gallons of capacity reported for the previous month and up 266 MMgy when compared to the same month of 2022.

Biodiesel capacity was at 2.082 billion gallons in June, a volume maintained from the previous month. When compared to June 2022, biodiesel capacity was down 141 MMgy.

U.S. biofuel producers consumed approximately 27.883 billion pounds of feedstock in June, up 248 million pounds when compared to May and up 617 million pounds when compared to June 2022.

U.S. biofuel producers consumed 24.756 billion pounds of corn in June, up from 24.585 billion pounds in May, but down from 24.860 billion pounds in June of last year. Sorghum consumption fell to 247 million pounds, down from 258 million pounds the previous month and 408 million pounds in June 2022.

Biofuel producers consumed 1.207 billion pounds of soybean oil in June, including 627 million pounds consumed by biodiesel plants and 580 million pounds consumed by renewable diesel facilities. Soybean oil consumption was at 1.141 billion pounds in May, including 663 million pounds consumed by biodiesel plants and 478 million pounds consumed by renewable diesel facilities; and at 810 million pounds in June 2022, including 560 million pounds consumed for biodiesel production and 250 million pounds consumed to produce renewable diesel.

Biofuel producers also consumed 546 million pounds of yellow grease, 256 million pounds of beef tallow, 71 million pounds of white crease, and 12 million pounds of poultry fat in June, compared to 648 million pounds, 229 million pounds, 63 million pounds, and 10 million pounds, respectively, in May and 425 million pounds, 172 million pounds, 58 million pounds, and 9 million pounds, respectively, in June 2022.

The EIA also noted that 69 million pounds of feedstock classed as “other” recycled feeds and wastes went to biofuel production in Nune, compared to 68 million pounds in May and 74 million pounds in June of last year. The agency withheld data on feedstocks classified as “other” waste oils, fats and greases, “other” vegetable oils and “other” feedstocks not elsewhere specified or identified in order to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

