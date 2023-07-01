Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is encouraging Iowa fuel retailers to apply for cost-share grants through the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP) to upgrade fueling systems and provide consumers with greater access to higher blends of lower-cost biofuels.

The RFIP helps fuel retailers provide more consumer options for higher blends of lower cost Iowa grown biofuels by incentivizing the installation, replacement and conversion of ethanol and biodiesel dispensing and storage infrastructure. Incentives to upgrade biodiesel terminal and storage facilities are also available.

During the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature authorized a record $15 million for the program during this fiscal year, up from $10 million last year. This increase builds off the momentum that was established during the 2022 session when Iowa became the first state in the nation to establish an E15 access standard.

“As Iowans continue to face expensive fuel costs and unacceptably hot inflation, consumers benefit from greater access to higher blends of lower-cost biofuels,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Given the historic investment made by Gov. Reynolds and the Legislature in this grant program, there has never been a better time for fuel retailers to utilize this cost-share funding to upgrade their fueling infrastructure and help Iowans save money at the pump.”

While the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship manages the program, a board appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate determines grant allocations on a quarterly basis. The board will consider the next round of RFIP grant applications during its next quarterly meeting on Wednesday, October 11. The RFIP grant application is available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website. To be considered at the next meeting, grant applications are due to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship by the close of business on Monday, September 25.

Over the history of the RFIP program, the state has invested approximately $75 million while private industry has invested over $225 million. To learn more about the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program, visit the program’s webpage on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.