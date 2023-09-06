ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 97,462.6 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in July, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Sept. 6. Biodiesel imports were at 104,711 metric tons for the month.

The 97,462.6 metric tons of biodiesel exported in July was down when compared to the 118,069.7 metric tons exported the previous month, but up when compared to the 87,986.7 metric tons exported in July of last year.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to five countries in July. Canada was the top destination at 91,162.2 metric tons, followed by Peru at 5,682.7 metric tons and Germany at 413.5 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports fell to $164.08 million in July, down from $215.18 million in June and $166.62 million in July 2022.

Total biodiesel exports for the first seven months of this year reached 537,692.6 metric tons at a value of $959.58 million, compared to 429,397.39 metric tons exported during the same period of 2022 at a value of $764.99 million.

The 104,711 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends greater than B30 imported in July was down when compared to the 139,086 metric tons imported the previous month, but up significantly when compared to the 32,909.2 metric tons imported in July 2022.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from five countries in July. Canada was the top source of U.S. biodiesel imports during the month at 44,120.3 metric tons, followed by Germany at 33,237 metric tons and Spain at 19,602.8 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports was at $171.68 million in July, down from $227.98 million the previous month, but up from $63.28 million in July of last year.

Total U.S. biodiesel imports for the first seven months of 203 reached 899,963.1 metric tons at a value of $1.57 billion, compared to 391,136.2 metric tons imported during the same period of last year at a value of $627.69 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.