U.S. production capacity for renewable diesel and associated fuels grew by 1.25 billion gallons per year between Jan. 1, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in August.

The U.S. had 17 biorefineries producing renewable diesel and associated fuels, including renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha and gasoline and other biofuels and biointermediates (excluding ethanol and biodiesel) as of the start of 2023, up from 11 reported at the same time last year. Total capacity reached 3 billion gallons per year, up from 1.75 billion gallons per year.

The bulk of renewable diesel capacity in the U.S. is located in Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) 3, which is located along the Gulf Coast. PADD 3 had six production facilities with a combined 1.839 billion gallons of capacity as of the beginning of this year, up from two facilities with a combined 1.082 billion gallons of capacity as of the start of 2022. PADD 2, which is located in the Midwest, has three plants with 398 MMgy of capacity, up from two facilities with 195 MMgy last year. PADD 4, the Rocky Mountain Region, also has three facilities with a combined 393 MMgy of capacity, up from two facilities and 209 million gallons of capacity in 2022. PADD 5, which includes the West Coast, has five facilities, unchanged from last year, but capacity has increased from 265 MMgy to 370 MMgy. PADD 1, located along the East Coast, had no renewable diesel capacity in place in either 2022 or 2023.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.