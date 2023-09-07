ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA on Aug. 30 awarded $266 million to 1,334 renewable energy and energy efficiency projects under the Rural Energy for America Program. Two of the awards will support projects at biodiesel plants.

Illinois-based Incobrasa Industries Ltd. has been awarded a $1 million grant to support the installation of a 7.5 MW solar array to help power the company’s biodiesel plant located in Gilman, Illinois. The project is expected to save the business more than $1.21 million annually and replace 12.46 million kWh of power, which is enough to power 1,149 homes.

A biodiesel plant in Pennsylvania has also been awarded a REAP grant. That $79,900 award has been made to World Energy Harrisburg LLC to help support the installation of a condenser unit at its facility in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. According to the USDFA, the condenser unit, components and ancillary infrastructure of a colling tower will improve methanol recovery and boost biodiesel production at the facility by 4.68 million gallons per year.

A full list of awards is available on the USDA website.