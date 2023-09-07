USDA awards REAP funding to 2 biodiesel producers

By Erin Voegele | September 07, 2023

The USDA on Aug. 30 awarded $266 million to 1,334 renewable energy and energy efficiency projects under the Rural Energy for America Program. Two of the awards will support projects at biodiesel plants.   

Illinois-based Incobrasa Industries Ltd. has been awarded a $1 million grant to support the installation of a 7.5 MW solar array to help power the company’s biodiesel plant located in Gilman, Illinois. The project is expected to save the business more than $1.21 million annually and replace 12.46 million kWh of power, which is enough to power 1,149 homes.

A biodiesel plant in Pennsylvania has also been awarded a REAP grant. That $79,900 award has been made to World Energy Harrisburg LLC to help support the installation of a condenser unit at its facility in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. According to the USDFA, the condenser unit, components and ancillary infrastructure of a colling tower will improve methanol recovery and boost biodiesel production at the facility by 4.68 million gallons per year.

A full list of awards is available on the USDA website

 
 
Array ( [REDIRECT_REDIRECT_HTTPS] => on [REDIRECT_REDIRECT_SSL_TLS_SNI] => biodieselmagazine.com [REDIRECT_REDIRECT_STATUS] => 200 [REDIRECT_HTTPS] => on [REDIRECT_SSL_TLS_SNI] => biodieselmagazine.com [REDIRECT_STATUS] => 200 [HTTPS] => on [SSL_TLS_SNI] => biodieselmagazine.com [HTTP_HOST] => biodieselmagazine.com [HTTP_CONNECTION] => Keep-Alive [HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING] => gzip [HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR] => 35.173.238.138 [HTTP_CF_RAY] => 8032ddfbfff6579a-IAD [HTTP_X_FORWARDED_PROTO] => https [HTTP_CF_VISITOR] => {"scheme":"https"} [HTTP_USER_AGENT] => CCBot/3.0 (https://commoncrawl.org/faq/; [email protected]) [HTTP_ACCEPT] => text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8 [HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE] => en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3 [HTTP_CDN_LOOP] => cloudflare [HTTP_CF_CONNECTING_IP] => 35.173.238.138 [HTTP_CF_IPCOUNTRY] => US [PATH] => /sbin:/usr/sbin:/bin:/usr/bin [SERVER_SIGNATURE] =>
Apache/2.2.15 (CentOS) Server at biodieselmagazine.com Port 443
[SERVER_SOFTWARE] => Apache/2.2.15 (CentOS) [SERVER_NAME] => biodieselmagazine.com [SERVER_ADDR] => 10.0.0.4 [SERVER_PORT] => 443 [REMOTE_ADDR] => 172.70.134.200 [DOCUMENT_ROOT] => /datadrive/websites/biodieselmagazine.com/ [SERVER_ADMIN] => root@localhost [SCRIPT_FILENAME] => /datadrive/websites/biodieselmagazine.com/app/webroot/index.php [REMOTE_PORT] => 45436 [REDIRECT_QUERY_STRING] => url=articles/2518885/usda-awards-reap-funding-to-2-biodiesel-producers [REDIRECT_URL] => /app/webroot/articles/2518885/usda-awards-reap-funding-to-2-biodiesel-producers [GATEWAY_INTERFACE] => CGI/1.1 [SERVER_PROTOCOL] => HTTP/1.1 [REQUEST_METHOD] => GET [QUERY_STRING] => url=articles/2518885/usda-awards-reap-funding-to-2-biodiesel-producers [REQUEST_URI] => /articles/2518885/usda-awards-reap-funding-to-2-biodiesel-producers [SCRIPT_NAME] => /app/webroot/index.php [PHP_SELF] => /app/webroot/index.php [REQUEST_TIME_FLOAT] => 1694130764.296 [REQUEST_TIME] => 1694130764 )
 