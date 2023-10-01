By U.S. EPA | October 10, 2023

Today, U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan announced his selections for membership of the Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee. The well-qualified experts selected by Administrator Regan bring a cross-selection of scientific disciplines and the experience needed to provide sound scientific advice to EPA leadership to help advance the agency’s mission.

“Everything we do at EPA must be grounded in the latest and best available science, adhering to the highest standard of scientific integrity,” Regan said. “The Science Advisory Board and the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee will ensure that EPA continues to receive sound, independent science-based advice. I want to thank those members leaving SAB and CASAC for their outstanding service and welcome the newest members that will apply their widely-respected and trusted expertise to our work to protect public health and our environment.”

The membership solicitation process resulted in 115 nominations for the SAB and eight CASAC nominations to fill the required slot for a member representing State air pollution control agencies. All candidates were evaluated by the Science Advisory Board Staff Office and recommendations were given by SABSO to the Administrator for him to consider for his selections.

EPA also announced today that Dr. Kimberly L. Jones, Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs and Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Howard University, has been named chair of the Science Advisory Board. Dr. Jones is the first African-American Chair and first Chair to represent a historically black college or university.

“We were fortunate to have an outstanding group of nominees this year, resulting in the selection of high-caliber scientist and technical experts to join the SAB and CASAC,” said Thomas Brennan, Director of the SABSO.

New SAB Members

Chair of the SAB

Dr. Kimberly L. Jones - Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs and Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Howard University.

SAB Members with Dual Appointments to the Chemical Assessment Advisory Committee

Dr. John DiGiovanni - Professor in the Division of Pharmacology and Toxicology, College of Pharmacy at the University of Texas at Austin. He currently holds the Coulter R. Sublett Endowed Chair in Pharmacy. In addition, Dr. DiGiovanni is Director of the Center for Molecular Carcinogenesis and Toxicology and Associate Director for Basic Research in the LiveSTRONG Cancer Institute, Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin.

Dr. Rebecca Fry - Distinguished Professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Dr. Fry is also the Carol Remmer Angle Distinguished Professor in Children’s Environmental Health.

Dr. Douglas C. Wolf, D.V.M, Ph.D. - Senior Fellow, Syngenta

SAB Member with Dual Appointment to the Economic Analysis Committee

Dr. Maximilian Auffhammer - George Pardee Jr. Professor of International Sustainable Development, the Regional Associate Dean in the College of Letters and Science, and the Vice-Chair of the Academic Senate at UC Berkeley.

SAB Member with Dual Appointment to the Environmental Justice Science Committee

Dr. Veronica J. Berrocal - Professor in the Department of Statistics at the University of California Irvine (UCI).

Additional SAB Member

Dr. Yiliang Zhu - Professor and Chief in the Division of Epidemiology, Biostatistics, and Preventive Medicine University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

New CASAC Member

Mr. Henry (Dirk) Felton - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC)